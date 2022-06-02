Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $15.65

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $15.26. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 5 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $535.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.83.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

