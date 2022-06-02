Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading 10.5% Higher

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.75. 774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Separately, Citigroup cut Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

