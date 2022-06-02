IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $62.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $308,535. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGMS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 184,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,552. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

