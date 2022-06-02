iExec RLC Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.39 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $72.74 million and $5.39 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,200,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

