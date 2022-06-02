IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) to report sales of $866.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $855.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $883.40 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $826.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $16.71 on Monday, hitting $386.34. 588,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $448.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.67. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $330.66 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

