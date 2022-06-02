Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA opened at $0.70 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 506,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 177,900 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

