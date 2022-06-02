Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

NASDAQ ICVX opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. Icosavax has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $239.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Icosavax news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 42,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $299,797.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,725.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 175,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $794,190.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Icosavax by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Icosavax by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

