i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Trading Down 1.2%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 29.70 ($0.38). 1,172,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,821,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.05 ($0.38).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of i3 Energy from GBX 28 ($0.35) to GBX 38 ($0.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32. The stock has a market cap of £334.55 million and a P/E ratio of 11.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 0.14 ($0.00) dividend. This is a boost from i3 Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

