Hush (HUSH) Achieves Market Cap of $957,844.57

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $957,844.57 and $51.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00298227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00071980 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00067979 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005272 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

