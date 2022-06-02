Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,200 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on HURN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.51. The company had a trading volume of 102,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,918. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

