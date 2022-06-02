Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) CFO Sells $74,856.32 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 29,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,098. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $26.56.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
