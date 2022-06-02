Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,860,473 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,475 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.68% of Huntington Bancshares worth $152,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $23,157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,065,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,643 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 122,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 66,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,664,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.