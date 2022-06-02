Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Down 1%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55. Approximately 1,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HKND. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,296,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter.

