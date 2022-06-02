Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Update

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 128,300 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.50% of Hudson Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUSN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 10,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,490. Hudson Capital has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

