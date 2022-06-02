HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.24-4.38 EPS.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674,214. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 175.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HP will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.64.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,138 shares of company stock worth $2,152,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HP by 176.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

