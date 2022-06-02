HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,279 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 71,971 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in HP were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $40.34 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 175.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,138 shares of company stock worth $2,152,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

