Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon’s earnings and revenues beat estimates in Q1. The company got a big boost with the approval for Tepezza for treating Thyroid Eye Disease (TED). Tepezza has also seen a strong relaunch as well as continued growth after a temporary short-term disruption in the supply. This is a positive. Krystexxa promise growth as well. Horizon is working on label expansion for several of its drugs, including Tepezza and Krystexxa, which is likely to further boost sales upon potential approval. Strategic acquisitions and efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive too. However, Horizon faces intense competition in its targeted markets for most of its marketed drugs, which is a concern. It is also facing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected sales. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.40.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $89.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,400.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 554,311 shares of company stock worth $59,776,885. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 45.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 81,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $395,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 374,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 206.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

