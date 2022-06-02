Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Boosted by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 6.4% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 957.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 576.7% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 52,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,402.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $2,734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,311 shares of company stock valued at $59,776,885 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 20,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,107. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

