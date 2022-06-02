Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of HZN opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John Frederick Barrett bought 114,500 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at $6,027,709.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,711.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 163,200 shares of company stock worth $470,437. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 191.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Horizon Global by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

