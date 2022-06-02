Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Purchased by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041,067 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,283,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 806.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Honda Motor stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 98,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,378. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Honda Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.