home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Down 0.1%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €5.02 ($5.40) and last traded at €5.16 ($5.55). 60,878 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.17 ($5.55).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $151.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19.

home24 (ETR:H24)

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

