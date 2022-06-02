HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $34.58

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.58, but opened at $33.49. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 814 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPK. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

