Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211,611. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.