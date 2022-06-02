Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 1,010,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,014,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

