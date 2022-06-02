Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Update

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 889,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HRTG stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.42. 1,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Heritage Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -6.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

