Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,232,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Herc by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 227,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Herc by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HRI stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, hitting $121.00. 308,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Herc has a one year low of $102.10 and a one year high of $203.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

