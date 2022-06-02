Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) Insider Buys £17,270 in Stock

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating) insider Karl Sternberg bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,727 ($21.85) per share, for a total transaction of £17,270 ($21,849.70).

Karl Sternberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Karl Sternberg purchased 1,000 shares of Herald Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,841 ($23.29) per share, for a total transaction of £18,410 ($23,292.00).

LON:HRI opened at GBX 1,740 ($22.01) on Thursday. Herald Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,744.67 ($34.73). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,805.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,050.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05.

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

