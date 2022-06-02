Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Get Heineken alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEINY. Societe Generale upped their target price on Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Heineken from €95.00 ($102.15) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Heineken from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Heineken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $48.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. Heineken has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This is an increase from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

Heineken Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heineken (HEINY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.