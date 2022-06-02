Hein Park Capital Management LP Invests $5.73 Million in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Hein Park Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 633,603 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,000. Diebold Nixdorf comprises approximately 1.0% of Hein Park Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hein Park Capital Management LP owned about 0.81% of Diebold Nixdorf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,974,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,427,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,970,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 381,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 577,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,582,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after acquiring an additional 256,188 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Bruce H. Besanko purchased 7,152 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 48,791 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBD. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.09. 7,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,280. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.01.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

