Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.50 to $32.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 47488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,099,000 after buying an additional 485,400 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 174,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 71,129 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.90%.

About Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.