Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 253,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,519,718 shares.The stock last traded at $129.03 and had previously closed at $130.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLV. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

