Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,472 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAAC stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

