Head-To-Head Contrast: Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) vs. SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and SilverBow Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 5.71 $6.61 million $0.50 11.86 SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.71 $86.76 million ($1.21) -34.16

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alvopetro Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alvopetro Energy and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.98%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 44.79% 32.14% 23.56% SilverBow Resources -1.31% 87.14% 20.78%

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Alvopetro Energy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy (Get Rating)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SilverBow Resources (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

