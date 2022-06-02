Head to Head Comparison: Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) & PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) and PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ring Energy has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

29.2% of Ring Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ring Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ring Energy and PEDEVCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy 13.11% 14.87% 6.22% PEDEVCO -3.54% -0.77% -0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ring Energy and PEDEVCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ring Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ring Energy and PEDEVCO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy $196.31 million 2.53 $3.32 million $0.22 21.18 PEDEVCO $15.86 million 7.92 -$1.30 million N/A N/A

Ring Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO.

Summary

Ring Energy beats PEDEVCO on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ring Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. Ring Energy, Inc. primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

PEDEVCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. It had interests in 385 net wells in Permian Basin Asset; and 78 net wells in (D-J) Basin Asset. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

