Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Hathor (HTR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $39.97 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hathor has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 907,609,472 coins and its circulating supply is 231,664,472 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

