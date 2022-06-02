Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.46.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,942. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

