Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.67

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 116613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

