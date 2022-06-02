Hacken Token Reaches Market Cap of $9.72 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (HAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Hacken Token has a market cap of $9.72 million and $779,383.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,258.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13,109.19 or 0.43569264 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00457436 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031980 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 3,027.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,371,758 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

