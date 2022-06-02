Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,913 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in DXC Technology by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.