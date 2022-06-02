Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 9,113 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,249,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $63.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.82. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

