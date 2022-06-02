Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $15.38 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,559 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Amcor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 663.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,999. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

