Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 708,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 3,317,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 1,671,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 741.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,913,000 after buying an additional 1,444,414 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.50 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

