Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 52,613 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $15,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 19.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

LYB opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.