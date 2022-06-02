Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 80,523 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,523 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.30% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

