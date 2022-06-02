Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 7,117 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $43,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

PCAR stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.18. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.