Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 7,117 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $43,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
PACCAR Profile (Get Rating)
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.