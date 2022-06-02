GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.67. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 19,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 35,696 shares of company stock worth $117,248 over the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 186,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 79.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 265.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 186.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

