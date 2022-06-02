Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the April 30th total of 97,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ASR traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.20. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,517. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.48 and a one year high of $230.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.4113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASR. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,683,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth about $1,179,000.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

