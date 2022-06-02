Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 44000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$13.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

About Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG)

Group Eleven Resources Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Silvermines project comprising 18 prospecting licenses (PLs) covering 598 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consisting of 25 PLs totalling 707 square kilometers located in the Limerick region; and the Tralee project comprising 2 PLs that covers approximately 70 square kilometers situated in Ireland.

