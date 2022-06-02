Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.34. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $218.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.84). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $45.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $570,342.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,211,627.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 93,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,962. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.