Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Rajeev V. Date Sells 6,214 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $7,739,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

